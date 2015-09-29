Jim Carrey has released a statement confirming the death of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Cathriona White.

“She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled,” the actor said. “My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt.”

The 30-year-old Irish makeup artist living in Los Angeles was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Los Angeles home, PEOPLE reports. Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said an official cause of death won’t be determined until an autopsy is conducted, but it is believed she committed suicide by a pill overdose. White left a note addressed to Carrey.

Carrey and White first met in 2012 on a film set, and dated for most of 2013 before reuniting earlier this year. TMZ reports that they had recently split again.

[Story via PEOPLE]