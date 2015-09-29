Two years ago, Paul Walker was finishing up a shoot for the seventh film of Fast & Furious series when he was killed in a car crash. On Monday, his 16-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, claimed in a lawsuit Porsche should be held responsible for her father’s death.

The suit said Paul Walker burned to death because of design defects of Porsche, the maker of the sports car that crashed.

The lawsuit claimed the car did not have the proper control system and safety features to protect riders and prevent a car fire after a crash. It also stated the car doors did not have the correct reinforcements.

However, the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claimed the failure was due to driving at an unsafe speed. They said the Porsche was traveling up to 94 mph when it crashed, but the lawsuit believed it was going 63 to 71 mph.

Meadow Walker is keeping her father’s memory alive with the Paul Walker Foundation, which celebrates the late actor’s love of animals. The foundation will aim “to protect oceans and wildlife,” as well as “provide grants and scholarships to selected students and researchers pursing marine science educations or working on advancements in the field.”

Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel also named his daughter Pauline after his late friend.

