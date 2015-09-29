It’s all very innocent, you see. We sit around our houses in August (likely without pants), bored out of our minds because, quite frankly, we’re over summer vacation. Hanging out in the bagel shop has lost its appeal; our dogs are bored with us. We want to be back at school for some ungodly reason. There is just something so romantic about staying up into the wee hours working on that 16 page paper or studying until your eyeballs go dry.

If you can’t tell, I’m being sarcastic.

In short, no matter how much you’re in love with your friends or your school in general, there comes a point in the semester when it all comes crashing down. What was once heartwarming and lovely on campus now only makes you ill and full of anger. Honestly? You probably just want to go home. You sulk in your dorm room and hide underneath your covers, avoiding all things [insert your college’s name here]. It’s the adult thing to do, you know?

This is normal.

