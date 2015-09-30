While October has always notoriously been the month of Halloween, in 1985, it became known as something bigger. October became National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 1991, the Susan G. Komen Foundation distributed pink ribbons to breast cancer survivors running the NYC Race for Breast Cancer Survivors. Each year since, this very pink month has grown in popularity.

The purpose of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to raise funds for cancer research and raise awareness of the disease. Even though many have heard of breast cancer, or have a loved one battling the disease, most still need to learn more about early detection. Since an estimated 1 in every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, early detection is key. This cancer is the second leading cause of death among women. However, through early detection and treatment, most people can go on to live a normal life. Remember, this type of cancer doesn’t only attack men. Around 2,150 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Thus, this is a month everyone should celebrate. If you aren’t sure how to properly celebrate consider the following:

1. Get screened and learn how to do a self-examination.

Warning signs of breast cancer include noticing a lump or a change in breast tissue or skin. Even if none of these are apparent, it is always a good idea to perform a monthly self breast-examination. Women aged 40 and older should schedule yearly or biyearly mammograms.

2. Get a pink hair extension.

Pink Hair For Hope is a company that provides pink hair extensions for salons to sell during the month of October. Each time a customer purchases one of these extensions, a donation is made to charities aimed at finding a cure, working on research, or providing patient care. Many local salons carry these pink extensions so call around to find one near you.

3. Host a fundraiser to help provide mammograms for women in need.

Whether you decide to fund-raise online, host an event, hold a race, or set up a good old fashioned bake sale, any way you collect donations is appreciated. Various websites accept donations to give mammograms to women who cannot afford them. For as little as $100, a woman can be screened and her life saved.

4. Walk or run for the cause.

During the month of October virtually every state hosts a breast cancer awareness walk or run. These walks and 5K races raise money for a multitude of charities associated with breast cancer. Decked out in pink gear and with a group of your friends, this is one of the most fun ways to celebrate the cause.

5. Donate your locks.

Imagine loosing all of your hair. This is the reality many women will face while battling cancer. Now imagine being given a beautiful wig full of luscious hair, in a beautiful haircut. With the help of different charities, notably Locks of Love, you have the ability to make this a new reality for cancer patients. Visit your local hair salon for more information about the process. While a couple inches of hair might not matter to you, it could mean the world of a difference in self-esteem for someone else.

6. Encourage friends (male and female) to get screened.

Women are not the only ones who are susceptible to breast cancer. Both men and women can be diagnosed with this disease. Encourage your friends to keep on top of their screenings. If you are nervous about having a mammogram, go with a friend. This will relieve some stress, and since your friend can be tested too, this will be a double win.

7. Support a battling blogger.

In times of distress, it is in our human nature to seek support from those around us. For some, this support is found through the use of social media. Next time you are on Facebook or Instagram, find an account made by someone battling breast cancer and comment with some words of support. A little reassurance can go a long way.

8. Go on a shopping spree.

During the month of October, stores pack their shelves with pink gear. If you look closely, many of these products make a donation with every purchase. Don’t be afraid to splurge – you can feel good about this type of spending.

9. Volunteer.

There are an unbelievable amount of breast cancer programs and events for which you can volunteer. From behind the scenes to hands on, every bit of volunteer action you take makes a huge impact for the cause.

10. Educate yourself.

Become empowered by learning more about breast cancer. Search the web, browse the nearest library, and gain knowledge about the disease. Know the real reason behind this pink season, and celebrate October to the fullest.

