October is here, and although orange might come to mind when you think of Halloween, the leaves on the trees changing, and pumpkin picking, there’s another color that you’ll be seeing everywhere: pink. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pink is the symbol of breast cancer fighters and survivors since Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation handed out bright pink visors to breast cancer survivors in its Race for the Cure in 1990.

In my opinion, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is such a big deal because almost everyone knows someone who was affected by the disease. In their lifetime, 1 in every 8 women will develop breast cancer.

Whether you are a survivor, current fighter, or general supporter, celebrate October with these inspirational quotes for breast cancer awareness.

