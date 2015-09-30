Naya Rivera is a new mom! The Glee actress and her husband Ryan Dorsey welcomed a little boy earlier this month, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the magazine, “They are so excited to be first-time parents. It was a very easy pregnancy and birth.”

Though it has only been a few weeks since the little boy – whose name has not been revealed – was born, the couple have taken to parenthood very well.

The source said: “Naya was born to be a mother and is doing really great so far. And Ryan has amazing paternal instincts and has been waiting on them both hand and foot.”

Naya and 32-year-old Ryan – who married in Mexico in July 2014 – announced they were expecting a baby in April.

Update, 9/30/15 3:50 pm:

The name and birth date are revealed!

E! reports that Naya and Ryan welcomed their son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on September 17, 2015, at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Check out pictures of Naya’s awesome pregnancy style below.

