Facebook has definitely become more Mom-territory while kids these days are more into Instagram and Vine (so I hear). But don’t you worry – Facebook is doing their best to stay relevant with five brand new features on user profiles.

The option to pin Featured Photos to the top of the profile Temporary profile pics Easier visibility controls for About info including a new 100 character Bio field A mobile-centric design with centered profile photos plus big sections for photos and friends The ability to use a 7-second looping video as your profile pic.

The features begin rolling out and testing today for some users.

About these GIF profiles pictures you speak of…

Very soon, you’ll be able to click on your profile pic to upload a new profile video. You tap the record button and can shoot for up to 7 seconds with sound. The looping video will auto-play without sound (unless clicked) on your profile and the feed story about you uploading it. A still cover image you select will appear everywhere else, such as the small thumbnail that appears next to your News Feed stories.

Facebook’s project manager on the new profile, Aigerim Shorman, tells Tech Crunch that “Earlier this half [year] we were having a brainstorm, and sometimes you find a gem. One of my designers called me over [to look at an engineer’s] Facebook At Work account. But his profile pic was moving. I thought ‘this is going to be a great expression opportunity.’ It brought the profile to life. You got to know the person better. So we got inspired to create an option to create a profile video.” Apparently, Snapchat Profile GIFs that launched in July had no influence on this decision.

I’m not so sure about this. Does anyone else think GIF-profile pictures are going to get annoying…fast?

Featured photos…tell me more…

Instead of being represented by your most recent pictures, you will be able to select up to five “Featured Photos” that will appear pinned to a section at the top of your profile. They’re not your main profile picture, but they’ll give visitors to your profile a little more information on you besides what bar you hit up last night. Tinder users get the idea.

What’s a temporary profile pic?

This new feature allows you select a profile pic, but have it revert to your old pic after a set number of hours, days, or weeks. It might be useful for promoting a cause (LGBT pride, Breast Cancer Awareness Month for example), celebrating someone’s birthday, or keeping your profile look fresh.

The dealio on visibility controls…

Facebook is a now adding in-line privacy controls to the big About information fields that appear at the top of your profile. Those set to public will now appear immediately on the profile below your profile pic, rather than buried in the About section. You’ll also be able to describe yourself in words with a new 100-character Bio field, which could also help people figure out if they want to be your friend, as long as you keep that section public.

Facebook for your phone is new and improved…

Facebook has put their focus on the mobile app, which will have some noticeable changes that are intended to be more visually appealing. It makes the profile pic (or video) bigger and puts it in the center of the screen. Below, rather than small panels that open to reveal details on friends and photos, Facebook is giving both their own big sections pinned below the profile pic and above the timeline.

[Story & Lead via]