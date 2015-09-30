ABC Family has given series commitment to a comedy that is executive-produced by Nicki Minaj. The comedy is based on Minaj and her family’s immigration from Trindad in the early 1990s and will focus primarily on her childhood in Queens and her eventual rise to stardom. She will appear in the series, but how frequently still remains unclear.

Minaj is elated to take on such a project. In a recent statement, she said, “This is one of the more unique adventures I’ve ever embarked on. …I couldn’t be more proud and excited to team up with an amazing group of people to give the world something really special.”

The pilot has been written by Kate Angelo, the writer of Will And Grace, Sex Tape, and Bernie Mac. She will continue to write for the series and will also be an executive producer for the series. Other executive producers include Aaron Kaplan, Brian Sher and Nicki Minaj’s manager, Gee Roberson.

This isn’t the first time Nicki Minaj has tried her hand at acting. As a teenager, she studied acting at LaGuardia High School in Manhattan. In addition, she recently co-starred in the film, The Other Woman and just finished her first starring role in the film, Barbershop 3, which is due to be released in 2016.

Production for the show will begin this winter in Minaj’s hometown of Queens, New York.

I, for one, don’t watch much television. But I absolutely will be tuning into see what this show is like.

[Story via]

[Lead image via]