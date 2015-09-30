Catcalling is disgusting and sometimes downright terrifying, but for some strange reason, men continue to do it. The Scene decided to put together footage of mothers being harassed on the street and have their sons watch it. While they all thought their moms being sexualized kind of funny at first, that quickly took a turn after they saw the extent of the harassment.

One son, Max, who just started high school asked, “If you saw a girl walking down the street, why do you need to comment on that stuff?” A 14 year old gets it, so why can’t other men?

They did realize that men are more likely to catcall when a male figure isn’t around because then women are essentially “unguarded.”

The last son, Tyson, said, “When someone catcalls my mom I feel angry and weird.”

Tyson’s mother went on to say that she won’t dress up sometimes because she doesn’t want to deal with harassment from men. When picking an outfit in the morning, whether you’ll get a harassed shouldn’t be a deciding factor, but unfortunately it is. When will it end?

