Keke Palmer’s rise to fame may be her role as a child star in the film Akeelah and the Bee and Barbershop 2, but she’s not a child anymore. Palmer is back on the small screen as Zayday Williams on our new favorite show Scream Queens. Palmer has not only grown up right before our eyes, she has evolved into an up and coming fashion icon as well. Her recent appearances on shows like The Real and Scream Queens have proven that she’s fashion forward and a style guru for young women.

Here are my picks for Keke Palmer’s greatest style moments.

