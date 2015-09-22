Ryan Murphy is back with a new Fox show to fill that Glee–sized whole in our hearts. Scream Queens, which pretty much could have been titled American Horror Story: Greek Life, premieres tonight and features Emma Roberts, Nick Jonas, Lea Michele, and more “it” guys and girls of the moment. The best part? They’re all either killers or about to get killed.
The Scream Queens cast is star-studded, sure, but will this show be able to hold an audience for more than one season? My personal experiences with Ryan Murphy shows tells me that things jump the shark pretty early on, so enjoy these early episodes while the plot is still clear.
Full Cast List of Scream Queens:
Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin
Skyler Samuels as Grace Gardner
Lea Michele as Hester Ulrich
Glen Powell as Chad Radwell
Diego Boneta as Pete Martinez
Abigail Breslin as Chanel #5
Keke Palmer as Zayday Williams
Oliver Hudson as Wes Gardner
Nasim Pedrad as Gigi Caldwell
Lucien Laviscount as Earl Grey
Billie Lourd as Chanel #3
Ariana Grande as Chanel #2
Jamie Lee Curtis as Dean Cathy Munsch
Nick Jonas as Boone
Niecy Nash as Denise Hemphill