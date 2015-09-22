Ryan Murphy is back with a new Fox show to fill that Glee–sized whole in our hearts. Scream Queens, which pretty much could have been titled American Horror Story: Greek Life, premieres tonight and features Emma Roberts, Nick Jonas, Lea Michele, and more “it” guys and girls of the moment. The best part? They’re all either killers or about to get killed.

The Scream Queens cast is star-studded, sure, but will this show be able to hold an audience for more than one season? My personal experiences with Ryan Murphy shows tells me that things jump the shark pretty early on, so enjoy these early episodes while the plot is still clear.

Full Cast List of Scream Queens:

Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin

Skyler Samuels as Grace Gardner

Lea Michele as Hester Ulrich

Glen Powell as Chad Radwell

Diego Boneta as Pete Martinez

Abigail Breslin as Chanel #5

Keke Palmer as Zayday Williams

Oliver Hudson as Wes Gardner

Nasim Pedrad as Gigi Caldwell

Lucien Laviscount as Earl Grey

Billie Lourd as Chanel #3

Ariana Grande as Chanel #2

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dean Cathy Munsch

Nick Jonas as Boone

Niecy Nash as Denise Hemphill