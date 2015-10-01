Taylor Swift is a true angel! The singer once again showed her immense generosity by donating $50,000 to one of her backing dancer’s nephews who is battling cancer.

Dancer Kim “Toshi” Davidson, who performed with the singer on her 1989 world tour, announced that his 13-month-old nephew Ayden had recently been diagnosed with cancer. A Go Fund Me page was set up to help with the medical costs. He posted a pic with the cutie on Instagram, writing:

My youngest Nephew Ayden “Lil Toshi” only 13 months old has been diagnosed with Cancer… Keep him in your prayers please… They are still running test to find out the stage and how far it has spread…GoFundMe link in Bio…if you want to donate … all I ask is for you to pray for him…Value the life you have and live it… Spread Love#helpbabyAydenbeatcancer #lilToshi#fuckcancer #family #love #nephew #life#live #cancer

T. Swift shared a sweet message on Ayden’s Go Fund Me page along with her donation:

Baby Ayden, I’m lucky enough to perform with your uncle Toshi on tour. All of us are praying for you and your mama and sending so much love your way. Love, Taylor.

Toshi Davidson took to Instagram again when he realized what Swift had done, overjoyed and grateful for her kindness.

https://instagram.com/p/8RQ2OgCxp2/?taken-by=toshi_ateamlv

Taylor Swift might have a ton of friends, but it’s clear that she really would do anything for them.

