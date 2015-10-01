Authorities are warning students in Roseburg, Oregon to stay alert after a shooting took place at Umpqua Community College.

The shooter is reportedly down and in custody, according to CNN. They are currently looking into the shooter’s social media accounts, saying there may have been a warning posted.

Students and others on campus are being bussed to a safe location at local fairgrounds.

Some reports are claiming at least 15 people have died.

BREAKING: 15 now reported dead in Oregon college shooting — multiple media citing Oregon State Police — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 1, 2015

Other reports claim the number is at 10 deaths.

MORE: At least 10 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Umpqua Community College, police say https://t.co/Ft1ahZ5QCp pic.twitter.com/UW0DslxzP4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2015

There are multiple wounded, some reports saying at least twenty people.

Jim Godbold, director of communications at PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, said “This is a disaster level response.”

Students tweeted live from the scene on the chaos of the shooting at UCC campus.

Omg there's someone shooting on campus. — Kayla Marie (@KP_KaylaMarie) October 1, 2015

Students are running everywhere. Holy God. — Kayla Marie (@KP_KaylaMarie) October 1, 2015

Reports of a shooting on campus started at 10:38 am PST in Snyder Hall.

The school has about 3,300 full-time Students & over 16,000 part-timers.

Update 3:00 pm:

The school’s website is down and the shooter has been identified as a male.

Update 3:20 pm:

Pictures from the scene are being revealed via Twitter.

Update, 3:29 pm:

Reports say Lorie Andrews, 57, lives on Songbird Court across the street from the campus. She was sitting on her back porch Thursday morning when she heard several shots. Minutes later, she said, cop car after cop car started flooding the area.

“Ambulances are still coming in,” she said at 11:45 a.m (PST). “Cops are still coming in.”

She estimated roughly 20 ambulances and 75 police cars, including police officials in their private vehicles, pouring into the area. Officials aren’t allowing students to leave campus in their own vehicles, Andrews said, they are bussing them out.

“Everybody is in shock. Very very shocked,” Andrews said.

Update, 3:49 pm:

There has been no confirmation, but a poster on Reddit claims the shooter posted a warning to 4chan last night warning others not to attend school and saying he’ll give a ten minute “countdown.”

Update, 3:53 pm:

Shooter is said to be a 20-year-old man. No information on his connection to the school or his name is available.

Update, 3:58 pm:

The Attorney General has confirmed the shooter is dead, though we are not sure how.

Update, 4:54 pm:

Reports say that the shooter was asking victims to stand and state their religion.

Update:

The shooter has been revealed as 26-year-old Christopher Harper Mercer, a reclusive man who was shy but close to his mother.