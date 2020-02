The shooter who left multiple dead and wounded at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon is revealed as Chris Harper Mercer. He is a 20-year-old man who is now dead after the shooting, though we are not sure how he died.

#BreakingNews Father of Alleged Oregon Gunman, Chris Harper Mercer: I'm Just As Shocked As Anybody' http://t.co/wFe6VQgdGO — Raiz Makmur (@RaizMakmur) October 2, 2015

Police said 10 people were killed at the college, including the 26-year-old gunman, and seven others were injured. Earlier reports were that there were up to 15 killed and more than 20 injured.

It was reported he warned about his shooting on social media site 4chan.