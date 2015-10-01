A poster on Reddit claims the shooter responsible for 10 or more deaths as well as many injuries in a mass shooting today at Umpqua Community College in Oregon posted a warning to 4chan early this morning warning others not to attend school and saying he’ll give a ten minute “countdown.”

The disturbing post warns others on the board,

Some of you guys are alright. Don’t go to school tomorrow if you are in the northwest.

The original poster said “I’m 28 and not even in community college” and “Will post again in the am, 10 min countdown. Won’t say more to much to prepare.”

See the scary forum in full below.

VIEW GALLERY

While none of this is confirmed by government officials at this time, CNN and Fox News are referring to the discussion we posted screenshots of and suggesting it very well could be the real deal. We might never know for sure.