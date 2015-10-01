The age old theory about men and women is that we each have primal roles; men were once hunters and women were gatherers. As technology developed and humankind became more sophisticated, these roles evolved with the times. Whether it was around a campfire, within the coal mines, at home or the grocery store, people inhabiting the world with each other had the pretenses that there were roles to fill. Although times and roles have since become more interconnected, the more obvious and relevant of these concepts remains, the practice of courting. This has had its own sophisticated development throughout time, but the idea of the hunter has never changed, that the man has to do what he can to get the woman.

Below, I’ve broken down the different types of guys on the prowl along with why he might be having trouble making the first move.

1. The Overzealous Hunter

This guy has meat on his mind all day. Every day. And will not stop thinking about it. All he wants to do every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday is go to the bar to talk to chicks. He’s obsessed. And then when he finds his mark, he either tries too hard or totally freezes. More of a duck in the water type of guy, you know he’s looking at you sideways, but he is definitely staying on the other side of pond to save himself.

2. The Solitary Hunter

If we think of people as pack animals, this is the guy who is always on the outside of the action. He may be cute and nice, but he never really seems to get on with anyone. This guy may have a hard time breaching the pack that you gals flock in on your way to class, the caf, or the bar. Whether it is that he lacks the esteem or lacks the people skills, he may very well feel inadequate and undeserving of your subtle smile across the way.

3. The Weakest Link

This guy is definitely the follower type. Not the type to initiate conversation within his social circle, and especially not with you in class even though you picked the seat right next to his. He likes the idea of being around you, you talking to him, maybe even dating you, but he thinks to highly of you as “prey” and may not feel like he has have the qualities to “go for the kill.” It’s also a very real possibility that you are at the top of the food chain and he actually doesn’t have the qualities to “go for the kill.”

4. The Pack Animal

This guy is your run of the mill type beast. He may have game, he may tell jokes, and he may even catch the girl, but he’s usually too preoccupied with what’s going on in his herd to notice any outlier influences.

5. The Beta Male

The weakest link with more qualities. It’s just that his Achilles heel (humor, attitude, eyebrows) is too overbearing. Could come down to a confidence thing, could come down to the fact that there is a more skilled hunter.

6. The Specialist

This guy has a type and a sect that he sticks to. He either goes to the gym by himself to hit on girls, only likes young and dumb girls new to the bar scene, or limits his game to the ten digit advertisement so he can pay his way for his date. He probably thinks trying to hit his target with you will probably be too much work. This guy also falls under the umbrella of being in a committed relationship.

7. The Alpha Male

This guy is the stud. He may feel like he has too much going on give you the time of day. Maybe he’s too proud when he thinks he could be doing better. In a cinch, he’d probably see if he could bait you in for fun, but he’s too obsessed with feeding his ego or having treats handed to him to think of “a lesser prey.”

I hope this helps clear up any questions concerning the expression “Men are dogs.”