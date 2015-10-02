Lady Gaga is just days away from making her highly anticipated debut in American Horror Story: Hotel, but Mother Monster is much less scary yet just as fashionable in a new video promoting Tom Ford’s 2016 Spring/Summer collection.

The clip shows Gaga alongside numerous models dancing to a brand new cover of Chic‘s classic hit “I Want Your Love” by the singer herself. The Soul Train-inspired video serves as a untraditional runway show for the fashion designer.

“Instead of having a traditional show this season, I decided to try something new,” Ford told WWD. “I wanted to think about how to present a collection in a cinematic way that was designed from its inception to be presented online.”

Watch the full video, including Lady Gaga in all her glory, right here.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNUhwgpnAZc&w=640&h=360%5D