There are plenty of people who have no idea how glorious McDonald’s Egg McMuffins and hash browns are. Sure, maybe these lazy f*cks who sleep until 2 pm don’t deserve McDonald’s breakfast to cure their hangovers every weekend, but as of Tuesday, October 6, late sleepers everywhere will be able to experience the wonder of McDonald’s All Day Breakfast menu.

All Day Breakfast is the numero uno request from customers, so this is no joke. The company says more than 120,000 people tweeted McDonald’s asking for breakfast throughout the day in the past year.

We thought up a few ways you can celebrate McDonald’s debut of All Day Breakfast.

1. Eat Brinner

Enjoy a Sausage McMuffin at 7 pm…because you can.

2. Throw A Party

Show up at McDonald’s with party hats and streamers. This is something to CELEBRATE, people.

3. Flash Mob

What an appropriate name for a fad that came and went so quickly. If McDonald’s serving breakfast all day isn’t a reason to bring it back, I don’t know what is.

