During the first few weeks of freshman year, the dining hall seems like paradise. An endless buffet of pizza, cereal, and Taco Tuesdays – who can resist?

Very quickly, though, the dining hall gets old. All college students realize this, usually sooner rather than later. However, the choice is either dealing with the same cafeteria day after day or being reduced to eating microwaved mac and cheese every night/spending far too much money ordering takeout. That is, unless you’re Jonah Reider.

The senior at Columbia University has turned his dorm’s communal kitchen into his personal playground with Pith, a “new American” prix fixe eatery he runs four nights a week. He treats other students to an appetizer board of cheeses, olives, and house made pickles before a dinner that’s approximately six times classier than whatever your dining hall is serving up that night. For example, rainbow trout with fennel gremolata, black currant, and chanterelle rice.

You’d think a meal like this without a visit from the parentals would cost a pretty penny, but Reider only charges what the meal costs in groceries, generally $10 to $20 per diner.

Book your spot now – the four person capacity is sure to fill up quickly. Talk about ~*exclusive*~.

Who knew the hardest reservation to get in NYC would be in a dorm room?

