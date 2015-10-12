You’ve heard in a million times before: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!” Most nutritionists agree that beginning your day with a nourishing breakfast is essential for one reason or another. It is what fuels you for your day ahead. Homemade or poured from a cereal box, breakfast can be the tastiest and most creative meal of the day. The options are limitless. Whether you enjoy sipping green smoothies or chowing down on gooey cinnamon rolls, it is perfectly normal. There are no rules for breakfast, one of the many reasons it is certainly the greatest meal of the day. Would you like to learn more about this majestic meal? Here are 20 facts about breakfast you probably never knew:

1. Breakfast represents “breaking the fast” after a night of sleeping.

2. A study by Northwestern University found that pregnant women who didn’t eat breakfast were 6% less likely to have boys, likely due to the lower glucose levels in their blood.

3. 73% of Americans would rather have a savory breakfast than a sweet one.

4. In 1972, General Mill’s Franken Berry cereal contained a red dye that was not absorbed by the digestive system. As a result, terrified parents rushed their children to the hospital mistaking their pink poop for internal bleeding.

5. A study by Australian teachers found students lose 2 hours of learning each day they skip breakfast due to behavior problems and lack of concentration from being hungry.

6. September 3rd is International Bacon Day.

7. The record for the highest pancake toss is 9.47m (31ft 1in) made in New York in 2010.

8. 77% of Americans eat breakfast in their home.

9. Eating dessert for breakfast has been linked to weight loss. This is primarily because the body’s metabolism is most active in the morning and you become less likely to have sweets later in the day.

10. A Yale University study revealed breakfast cereals marketed towards children contain 85% more sugar, 65% less fiber, and 60% more sodium than those targeted at adults.

11. It was the Pilgrims who introduced America to the waffle.

12. The average person consumes breakfast at 7:31 am on weekdays and 8:28 am during weekends.

13. The Capt’n Crunch’s mascot’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch. Also, he was born on Crunch Island in the Sea of Milk.

14. People who eat breakfast are generally slimmer than those who skip.

15. 70% of Americans want restaurants to serve breakfast all day.

16. 69% of all Food Service Operators serve bacon.

17. The earliest record of pancakes is from close to 12,000 years ago. At this time, pancakes were cooked on hot stones.

18. The world’s largest waffle weighs 110 lb 3.68 oz. The diameter of this massive waffle was 8 ft 1.24 in.

19. Famous vegan personality Freelee the Banana Girl is known for having 7+ bananas in her daily breakfast smoothie.

20. McDonald’s recently unveiled all day breakfast, however, people are furious because about 10% of McDonald’s locations don’t carry hash browns all day.

