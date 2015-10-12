John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the definition of relationship goals and practically everybody knows it. Chrissy’s jaw-dropping beauty and animated personality paired with John’s angelic voice and romantic ways create for nothing but the most unstoppable power couple there is.

The two have been happily married since September 2013 after having met in 2007 on the set of Legend’s music video for “Stereo”. Though the two claim it wasn’t love at first sight, you would never know it now based off of their nothing-but-perfect photos.

With Teigen currently starring on Tyra Bank’s daytime show, FABlife, and Legend continuing to make hit albums as heart-melting as “All Of Me”, we’re always keeping tabs on what’s next for this couple’s exciting future. Here’s a sneak peak into this killer duo’s best moments through the years:

