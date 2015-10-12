Exciting news just in! The very happy couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are OFFICIALLY pregnant!

Teigen Instagrammed a photo of her at 8 P.M laying on a sofa as John held her new baby belly, captioning her photo:

“@ John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant 🙂 As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx”

Just look at those adorable smiles. On the September 21 episode of FABLife, Teigen said, “I would say, honestly, [that] John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened, but my gosh, it’s been a process.”

And finally, she can say she’s got what she’s been waiting for. We’re so excited for the happy couple and CANNOT wait to see how unbelievably cute their new baby will be.

[Story Via US Magazine]