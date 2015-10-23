Police have identified the Tennessee State University fatal shooting victim as Cameron Selmon, 19, of Memphis.

The shooting suspect is still at large on Friday morning after fleeing from the scene after shooting Selmon as well as three female victims on the Tennessee State University campus late Thursday when an argument erupted over a game of dice.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said a group of individuals were playing the dice game on a quad on campus in a courtyard by the Floyd-Payne Campus Center when a physical fight erupted about 10:50 p.m.

At some point, someone involved the game pulled out a gun and started firing multiple rounds. A 19-year-old man, who police say was not a student, died at the scene. In addition, three 18-year-old female students, who happened to be walking by were struck by gunfire. Two of the women were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to student witnesses, Selmon was a bystander to the gun violence, while other reports say he might have been one of the two men involved in the argument.

The victim’s names were being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Several students used their phones to record the fight. Police have obtained some video, but encouraged other students who scattered when the shooting began to come forward with further recordings and information.

