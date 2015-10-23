When Ciara is not killing it on stage, she is definitely making heads turn with her stunning fashion looks. It can even be said that Ciara could have a promising career in modeling if she ever decided to call it quits in the music game. She has the ability to make timeless ensembles look absolutely amazing and continues to make jaws drop. As the new brand ambassador of Topshop, it is clear that Ciara for sure knows a thing or two about looking good, making her style really something to envy.

Check out some of my picks for the most stylish looks from Ciara.

