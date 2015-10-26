Ah…another fall, another take on the classic debate – can leggings act as a substitute for pants?

In the opinion of Jamie Hingdon Randolph, the answer is a hard no. She posted a video to rant against ladies who choose to wear leggings like a pair of jeans, and it’s making its way to a Facebook timeline near you.

Although Jamie admits to wearing leggings herself, she is tired of seeing women’s “Aztec print thongs” and tattoos through their clothing. And you might as well off yourself if you choose to go with white leggings.

Since posting it on October 15, her rant against leggings has more than 12 million views. Watch it for yourself below.

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/jamiedell0680/videos/10207151508684657/” /]

Love that sign off – “Don’t do it. You’re welcome.”

Hingdon Randolph isn’t wrong. Some people do take leggings too far, and I honestly can’t think of any circumstance in which you should wear white leggings. However, aren’t we all guilty of making a run to Starbucks donning leggings and a sweatshirt once in a while? Sometimes, notably on Sunday mornings, putting on a pair of jeans is asking too much.

IMO, it’s like everything else – you have to find a balance. Wearing leggings (that aren’t see-through) for a day studying in the library? Okay. Wearing leggings when you have to give a class presentation? Probably not.

Tell us what you think – should girls be able to wear whatever they want or is Jamie right? Sound off in the comments!