Starbucks just released a new Halloween drink that will make you toss your Pumpkin Spice Latte right out the window. (Just kidding, of course. We would never.) Say hello to the limited-edition Frappula Frappuccino.

While last year Starbs went for a Frankenstein-like drink for the killer holiday, vampires are the inspiration for this bloody good treat. Appropriate, considering American Horror Story: Hotel is all about those bloodsuckers.

The Frappula Frappuccino begins with mocha sauce and whipped cream at the bottom of the cup, followed by a white chocolate mocha Frapp, and is topped with raspberry syrup to create that gory (yet delicious) effect.

The Frapp Frapp will be on the menu until November 1, but just remember the recipe and create a custom order if this drink is too good to leave you.