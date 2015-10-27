Move over, Swifties; Adele has officially broken a Taylor Swift record after being out of the limelight for nearly four years. The British singer’s much-anticipated video, “Hello,” hit 27.7 million views in 24 hours, shattering Taylor Swift‘s 20.1 million for her single, “Bad Blood” back in May.

According to Adele’s recent Facebook post, “My last record was a break-up record, and if I had to label this one, I’d call it a make-up record. I’m making up with myself. Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did.”

She’s definitely making up for lost time. Her last video was released in 2011, and it’s apparent that her fans have missed her. Currently the video stands at nearly 90 million views.

“Hello” has gone viral with everyone from celebrities like Katy Perry to Kate Hudson praising the lyrics…and sobbing along with them.

Tbh, she still has a ways to go before beating Taylor Swift’s current views of 600 million for “Bad Blood,” but at this rate, she’ll surpass that in no time. Adele’s new album 25, will be released November 20.

Hopefully this won’t cause any ‘Bad Blood’ between them.