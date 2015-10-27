It’s ridiculous that this sexy “Anna Rexia” Halloween costume has been on the shelves since 2011. The controversial ensemble has been the subject of petitions and outcry asking for it to be discontinued, yet for some reason, the eating disorder-based costume which features a skeleton-print dress with a measuring tape ribbon belt available for measuring waist size is still available – it’s even sold out online. Now Jessi Davin, a survivor of anorexia, has something powerful to say about it.

“Think Anorexia is funny? Sorry. I am a survivor and find NOTHING cute about this,” she wrote of the costume on Tumblr.

“I almost died from this. I know it’s supposed to be funny and shit and yeah I get that, but seriously. THIS IS NOT FUNNY,” she continued. “Anorexia is nothing to party about or laugh at. It’s real, it’s deadly, and should not be marketed as a slutty outfit.”

Jessi detailed her battle with the eating disorder, which is anything but comical.

-4 years of hospitalization

-A nasogastric feeding-tube because you’ve starved yourself so much that your body doesn’t recognize food as a good thing and tries to attack itself.

-Re-Feeding Syndrome, which can kill you.

-Emotional struggles for years.

-A father crying and pleading on his knees begging for you to get help

-A mother who cries every time she sees you because you look and SMELL like death.

-Holidays missed, birthdays crying in a hospital.

– Almost every major organ in your body failing.

-A shower chair – because you can’t stand in the shower because you’re too weak and the warm water could make you pass out.

-A wheelchair, because you are too weak to walk and it could make you go into cardiac arrest.

-A lifetime of medications for anxiety and the health issues “Anna Rexia” caused.

-Plenty of money for multiple ER trips due to “Anna Rexia” even in recovery.

-And if you don’t get help like I do, or even if you do, a coffin. Because I’ve lost more friends to this eating disorder then anything I’ve ever faced.

“I felt like Tumblr was a great place to post a message about it, because I had seen it used so often as an ‘awareness platform’ of sorts,” Davin told Buzzfeed. “So I dug out some photos of me in treatment, screenshot some Twitter posts that I had made when I was in my illness, and just wrote from the heart.”

Jessi recently got married and is expecting her first child, but due to her past problems, her pregnancy is high-risk. She’s currently back in treatment to ensure her illness doesn’t affect her daughter’s health.

Although Jessi’s story didn’t have a tragic ending, many eating disorder victims do.

“Want to dress as ‘Anna Rexia’?” the post concludes. “Just go as a vampire, or a zombie. Because 1/3 of us are dead.”

