Remember when your guidance counselor told you not to upload incriminating pictures onto your social media page? This is why.

Arizona college student Erika Escalante lost her position at a paid internship when she uploaded a collage of photos with a friend visiting a cotton field. The caption read “Our inner n**** came out today.”

The post quickly went viral. Even after she deleted the post, that screen grab button kept the photos alive and circulating all over social media.

Escalante decided to contact her internship supervisors at Isagenix, a company that makes health and wellness products, to let them know about what happened. They decided to let her go.

We too find this tweet offensive & we are shocked. This does not reflect our values & culture. The intern is no longer with us. — Isagenix® (@isagenix) October 26, 2015

“I apologize fully, I take full responsibility for what I have done, It’s just not ok,” Escalante told KSAZ. “I want to apologize to whoever I offended, I am sorry if you took this to heart, I am so sorry, I didn’t mean it at all, it was a mistake, that’s all I can say.”

Seriously, kids. Watch what you put on social media.

I also think now would be a good time to remind you to delete those photos from last weekend. If you wouldn’t want your grandma to see it, don’t post it.

[Story via]