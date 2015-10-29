I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s a good chance you have an STD. I’m not a doctor and I’m not even that good at math, but according to the World Health Organization, two-thirds of the world’s population under 50 have the highly infectious herpes virus that causes cold sores around the mouth, and those aren’t great odds.

The WHO determined over 3.7 billion people of under 50 have herpes simplex virus type 1, typically only resulting in cold sores around the mouth.

Unfortunately, the news gets worse. An estimated 417 million people between the ages of 15 and 49 have HSV-2 or genital herpes which cause genital warts. This form of the disease is usually sexually transmitted, whereas HSV-1 is largely the result of skin-to-skin contact or the sharing of objects that have touched infected skin.

How can you tell if you have it? You might get some cold sores, but most people with either type of the virus show no symptoms. All you can do is be as clean as possible and hope for the best.

There’s no cure for herpes currently, although trials are currently underway to test the effectiveness of therapeutic and preventative vaccines.

Sorry to scare you, but think twice before that dance floor make out this weekend.

