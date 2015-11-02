The highly anticipated H&M and Balmain collaboration that we have all been waiting months for is finally launching on Thursday, November 5. This isn’t the first time a high-end designer has made a line for this affordable retailer, so everyone should be aware that it will be insane. All the H&M stores will be packed and your size will probably be sold out online very quickly. It also doesn’t help that Balmain is a favorite designer of the Kardashian/Jenners, whose biggest fans are regular H&M shoppers and will want to be dressed like their favorite family member.

H&M has finally released all the clothes that are a part of the collection and to help prepare you for the launch, here are the must-have looks that you will be wanting to add to your cart as soon as it’s available.

