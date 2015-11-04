Jourdan Dunn has been modeling since she was a teenager. She even used to be best friends with Cara Delevingne when the two of them would slay down the Burberry runway together.

Back in 2012, the two did their first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show together. While that was Cara’s only show for the lingerie brand, Jourdan continued walking for the next two years. In 2014, she even received her first pair of wings, an honor that anyone who walks in the show hopes to get one day.

What seemed to be a promising future between the model and the brand has just taken a turn for the worst. Dunn followed in the footsteps of angels Karlie Kloss and Doutzen Kroes and will not be walking in this year’s show. She took to Twitter to share how she feels about the lingerie brand and cited Rihanna leaving making her feel better about her situation.

But what’s the situation between Jourdan and VS? Rumors on social media are suggesting that Dunn did not leave on her own but instead was not asked back. Some believe it was to make room for newcomers and her fellow Balmain x H&M models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

While I highly doubt these are the reasons and probably has to do with the pay, it will be sad not seeing Jourdan on the runway.

