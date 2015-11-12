5 Pairs Of Booties To Wear For Your Next Night Out

How’s a girl to stay warm but still look cute enough for a fun night out? It’s all in the booties, my friends. And I’m talking about the booties Beyonce wrote “Bootylicious” about; this is all about the sexy fall/winter shoe every girl needs.

I am all for investing a great comfortable yet stylish pair of booties that can dress up anything from an LBD to a pair of skinny jeans. My go-to for a night out during the winter? Black skinny jeans, silk top, clutch and booties. For a holiday party? Sparkly dress, oversized black, booties. Notice a pattern there?

It’s so easy to look dressy enough for a big event if your booties have a higher, thinner heel. I love these five pairs.

