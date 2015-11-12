Claremont McKenna College junior Kris Brackmann recently resigned from her position as junior class president after a photo with friends in Halloween costumes that other CMC students found offensive started circulating online. Although Brackmann went as a dancer from Justin Bieber‘s music video for his song “Sorry,” two other blonde, white girls in the photo dressed as Mexican stereotypes.

The Internet is debating whether Brackmann was right to step down from her position. While some say she was associated with a racist and offensive costume, others think everyone needs to stop being so obsessed with political correctness.

So who is Kris Brackmann?

1. Brackmann is a junior.

Brackmann is scheduled to be part of the CMC class of 2017 and just stepped down from her position as junior class president.

2. Brackmann won the position of junior class president by default.

According to this candidate sheet, she writes that she is the “one and only candidate for Class President.”

3. Brackmann is a student athlete.

She is a part of the Claremont McKenna women’s basketball team. In high school, she lettered in basketball as well as volleyball and track & field.

4. Brackmann is studying anthropology and psychology.

According to her LinkedIn account, Brackmann is an anthropology and psychology dual major and current intern at Mercer Island Reporter in Washington.

5. Brackmann has many hobbies.

According to her basketball profile online, she enjoys beach volleyball, photography and video production, playing piano and guitar, surfing, baking, arts and crafts.

We have reached to Kris Brackmann to give her side of the story but have yet to hear back from her.

