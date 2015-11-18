Kean University in Madison, New Jersey is the latest college campus to face a racially-charged shooting threat made on social media. Campus remains open on Wednesday despite a shooting threat made on an anonymous Twitter account.

The string of tweets threatens to shoot “every black male and female at kean university” and warns “theres a bomb on your campus.”

See the threats made on Twitter below.

The threat follows a peaceful blackout rally held by students last night to show their support for The University of Missouri and other schools who have protested racism on campus in recent weeks.

A 2:28 a.m. post on Kean University’s Facebook page reads,

“Please be aware that threatening tweets against Kean University were made from an anonymous Twitter account last evening following a peaceful gathering of students on campus. The University Police are investigating the issue and providing heightened security on campus. The University Police will keep the University community abreast of any further developments.”

At 6:09 a.m., Kean University Police released a statement on their Facebook page saying,

“To the Kean University Community:

The safety of our Kean Community is of utmost concern. Last night, during a peaceful rally on campus to raise awareness of racial unrest on college campuses across the country, specific violent threats were made anonymously on Twitter against Kean’s black community as well as to the campus at large. Campus police took immediate action to pursue the identity of the individual(s) responsible for the threatening tweets, notifying the Department of Homeland Security, state, county and local municipalities, and providing heightened security on campus. Security will remain at heightened levels today and throughout the rest of the week.

The campus is open today, Wednesday, Nov. 18. Classes will be held as scheduled. Although we have taken appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of our community, we respect your right to use your own best judgment in deciding whether or not to come to campus. We are profoundly troubled by this display of hatred which does not reflect in any way the values we hold sacred on our diverse campus. We will continue to keep the campus community informed of any further developments in this case.

See Something, Say Something In light of recent world events, Kean University’s Department of Public Safety and Police reminds all members of the campus community to follow the guidance of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness: if you see something suspicious or unusual in your daily routine or notice someone’s behavior that doesn’t seem quite right, say something. To report suspicious activity on campus: Emergencies: Dial 9-1-1

Department of Public Safety/Police: 908-737-4800 (on-campus extension: 7-4800)

Office of Facilities: 908-737-5000

Fire Safety: 908-737-4800 Register online for Kean’s Campus Alert System. Informed, alert communities play a critical role in the safety of all.”

Students took to Twitter to express their dismay that classes are being held as scheduled in light of these events. https://twitter.com/Arammy95/status/666973213650518016 Good news…..My professor actually cares about the safety of her students, & pushed back the exam #keanuniversity pic.twitter.com/Q0PIYrK3Nq — T (@xTaij) November 18, 2015 Shooting threats on college campuses have been quite prevalent over the past few weeks, but they are absolutely no joke. In the beginning of October, the shooter who opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Oregon and killed 10 people allegedly posted a warning to the online message board 4chan. UCC Shooter May Have Posted To Social Media This Morning

This story is developing. Please refresh for more information.