Swedish actress Alicia Vikander may not be a household name yet, but that is soon to change. She’s been acting for years and in 2015 she was in Ex-Machina, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Burnt. Her next movie, The Danish Girl, comes out Friday, and her performance in it is currently the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Along with her almost guaranteed Oscar nomination that won’t be announced until January, she has a three more movies coming out in 2016, including the long awaited sequel to the Bourne trilogy.

Along with a major acting career finally kicking off and a slew of hot ex-boyfriends (she dated Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Fassbender), she also happens to have an amazing sense of fashion. Just wait to see her during awards season.

Check out her 15 best style moments below.

