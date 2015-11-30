​Two days after adult film actress and author Stoya said that she was raped by her ex-boyfriend and fellow porn star James Deen, two more women have come forward with similar stories about Deen on set.

On Saturday, Stoya tweeted that Deen engaged in non-consensual sex.

https://twitter.com/stoya/status/670685987601825792

https://twitter.com/stoya/status/670689154498449413

In an essay on the Daily Beast, Tori Lux writes that Deen came onto the set of one of her shoots in 2011 even though he was not in the scene.

“While James wasn’t performing with me that day, he was present on set—and almost immediately after I’d finished my scene he began to antagonize me. I hadn’t even had time to dress myself when he said, with a smirk on his face, “Tori Lux, would you like to sniff my testicles?” “Nope,” I replied in a neutral tone. “I’ll repeat myself: Tori Lux, would you like to sniff my testicles?” he asked, more aggressively this time. I replied with a firm “No,” in order to establish my boundary—which James then disregarded by grabbing me by the throat and shoving me down onto a mattress on the floor.

He proceeded to straddle my chest, pinning down my arms with his knees. Then, he raised his hand high above his head, swinging it down and hitting me in the face and head with an open palm. He did this five or six times—hard—before finally getting off of me.

Disoriented and nursing a sore jaw, I stood up—but before I could collect myself, he grabbed me by my hair and shoved me to my knees, forcing my face into his crotch several times before shoving me to the floor.”

In a separate Daily Beast post, adult actress Ashley Fires says she refuses to work with Deen because he once tried to rape her.

“The reason I put him on my ‘no list’ was because he almost raped me. The only time I’d ever seen this guy, he walked into the green room at Kink [studios], picks up Jessie Cox like a caveman, grabs her by the hair, and takes her off somewhere… and I can only imagine. …Later on that night, I was getting out of the shower of the communal bathroom at Kink, I reach for my towel to dry off, and he comes up from behind me and pushes himself and his erection into my butt. He pushes me against the sink and starts grabbing on me and I was like, ‘No, no, no James, no,’ and he released me from his grasp, and says, ‘You know, later if you want to fuck around I’m in room whatever-it-was. I was like, ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t even know this guy, he was so out of line and entitled with my body.”

James Deen took to his own social media to respond to the allegations. It is captioned, “No comment.”