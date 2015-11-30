Porn star James Deen has been accused by three of his former costars of sexual assault. Now his old tweets about rape are surfacing, and they’re even more disturbing and disgusting than they were before.

Although Deen tweeted today that he does “respect women,” his Twitter history isn’t helping him.

I respect women and I know and respect limits both professionally and privately — James Deen (@JamesDeen) November 30, 2015

Death and Taxes dug into Deen’s social media page only to find that it is littered with off-color jokes about rape and sexual assault. (His bio also reads, “my name is james i am a simple guy who likes to eat sleep and watch tv… oh ya i also bang chicks for a living :-)”…I’m beginning to think this dude never gets laid under someone is getting paid.)

Read a few of the lame tweets below.

