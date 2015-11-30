If there was ever a product line that Kylie Jenner needed to release, it’s a lipstick line.

After the Kylie Jenner Challenge that was swelling up girls’ lips everywhere, the least she could do was come out with some lipsticks and lipliners. After months of promising, she has finally followed through on her word and is releasing them today. By today, I mean at 12 p.m. EST, so get ready, ladies.

The line features three different shades of nude – Candy K, Dolce K, and True Brown K – which are similar to her signature lip choices. She will be selling them in a special package she is calling Lip Kit by Kylie that will include a matte liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. While she has not released a price or the link to the website yet, it will go up live on her Lip Kit by Kylie Instagram account.

VIEW GALLERY

Update, 12:05 p.m.

Check out LipKitbyKylie.com to purchase the lip kits for $29 each. There’s also a $7.95 shipping fee for states within the USA while other countries will get hit with a $13.95 flat fee (but at least they ship worldwide).

Happy Cyber Monday, indeed.

Update, 1:08 p.m.

Well, not even an hour after launching, Lip Kit by Kylie is having problems due to too much traffic. Is it already all sold out?

[Story via]