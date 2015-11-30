Monmouth University men’s basketball team wasn’t upset that they didn’t have an extended Thanksgiving break. In fact, I can guarantee that their weekend was better than yours. Not only did the team pull an upset over number 17-ranked Notre Dame on the court, but their sideline antics were the highlight of every game.

For those of you who missed the games, Monmouth’s bench was the epitome of pumped up. The Hawks even had choreographed routines to celebrate the plays.

Now, as someone from Monmouth County, New Jersey, I have to tell you that I was not aware that Monmouth had a decent basketball team (and I played basketball a lot growing up). This is definitely one killer way to make your school’s name get out there.

Also, I want to know who made the “excessive celebration” rule in football. Like, I would be at every single basketball game at Monmouth just to watch these bench parties go down.

Watch the best of the celebrations below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87jdHDNOs-0&w=640&h=360%5D

Monmouth has a high major bench mob https://t.co/bK8bFcxS5n — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 27, 2015

Bruh on Monmouth is hilarious pic.twitter.com/oJnATcV1KJ — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 27, 2015

These guys probably spend just as much time on their bench routines as they do on their foul shots.

I’ve never been more proud to be from Monmouth County, New Jersey. (I’m really from Ocean County but I went to school in Monmouth my whole life so I’m counting it.)

Keep it up, boys.