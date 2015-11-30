The University of Chicago announced on Facebook last night that all classes are canceled today, Monday, November 30, following an online threat.

According to the school, they were made aware of a threat by the FBI. The unknown individual specifically mentioned “the campus quad” being the site of gun violence on Monday morning at 10.

Officials asked non-medical faculty, staff, and students to not come to the Hyde Park campus today and instructed those on campus to stay indoors. Students living in on-campus housing were advised to stay inside and await communication from housing staff.

While some criticized the shut down, we know that online threats are no joke. In the beginning of October, the shooter who opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Oregon and killed 10 people allegedly posted a warning to the online message board 4chan.

Update, 2:31 p.m.

A University of Chicago student has been arrested in ties with the threat made, according to CNN.

This story is developing. Refresh for more information and details as they are received.

