10 All-Natural Cold Remedies To Try This Winter

*Cough* It’s that time of the year again. With the onset of winter in a few short days, temperatures are beginning to drop. This means it’s officially cold and flu season. If you catch a cold this season you have two options. #1: Down NyQuil and cough drops like there’s no tomorrow, or #2: Go the all-natural route.

While medicines like NyQuil and medicated cough drops may relieve your symptoms, they are full of ingredients like Dextromethorphan HBr and Doxylamine succinate. Personally these chemicals scare me because I can’t even pronounce them. In fact, when I recently went to the doctors for a stubborn cold, my doctor recommended avoiding a lot of the marketed medicines because they often over-medicate. Just because they make pills to relieve all cold symptoms doesn’t mean you necessarily have those symptoms to begin with. If you stand by these traditional cold fighters, you do you. However, if you are looking for a more natural way to soothe your sore throat and cough see the 10 DIY remedies below.

VIEW GALLERY