Finals. It’s the one thing standing between you and freedom, but it’s no easy task to overcome. Obviously you know that because you’re currently looking at this post instead of hitting the books.

Thanks, Internet.

Luckily, you’re not alone in spending more time calculating the lowest grade you can get to still pass the course instead of studying. In fact, there are plenty of people who spend their time making memes and funny photos to describe all their finals feels. You’re just looking at them, which is not as bad (maybe?).

Anyway, you’re here now, so you might as well check out these memes and feel slightly better that you’re not alone in the war on final exams. Once you get a few laughs in, you’ll go right back to studying. Right after you go to the gym and eat and watch an entire series on Netflix and all those other things you have to do first, of course.

