Actress Brie Larson has just been dubbed an ‘It Girl.’ While she isn’t too thrilled about the title and overall confused by it, she definitely is. The indie darling, who always has at least one film at Sundance each year, is finally getting the recognition she deserves for her latest movie, Room. She is garnering some serious Oscar buzz for her lead role in the film. She has been in the game since she was a kid. You may remember her from the feminist DCOM Right On Track, where she played the laid back little sister, Courtney Enders.

What is ‘it?'” she asked. “There is no ‘it!’ And who was ‘it’ before ‘it’? And when does ‘it’ go away ?When did I get ‘it’? Who’s gonna take ‘it’?”

FYI: the term “It Girl” originates back to the 20s from the first It Girl, Clara Bow, and it means that you have it all. So she’s the full package – talent, personality, looks, and style. Stop being so modest and take the compliment, girl.

Take a look at her 15 best style moments.

