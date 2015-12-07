Another boring holiday party. Whether it’s with family, your coworkers, or friends, it probably needs a little spicing up from the regular standing around and sipping wine.

The fastest way to go from awkward to awesome? Drinking games, of course. Immediately strangers become friends and that guy who never drinks has to vom in the bathroom…so pretty much a fun time for all.

Besides, the holidays are just more tolerable when you’re feeling as jolly as Santa himself.

While getting drunk and playing Monopoly can result in a memorable night when enough booze is involved, these more creative festive games will guarantee you having a great time while getting in the spirit of Christmas. There’s also a greater than zero chance of losing your Santa hat.

