Joining a sorority means lifelong bonds and always having someone around to sit at home and drink wine with on Tuesday nights. Unless, of course, your sorority consists of you and you alone. In which case, you’ll be sitting at home drinking by yourself.

Meet Mercury Luo, a junior at Indiana University and the sole member of Theta Nu Xi. After five seniors graduated in the spring of 2015, the sorority is violation of IU’s Multicultural Greek Council rule that states that these organizations must have a minimum of five members. If no new girls are recruited during this one semester grace period, the chapter will be “considered dormant,” according to the Indiana Daily Student.

Even still, Luo still uses the word, “we.”

“I’m still trying to be as involved as I can,” Luo said. “We are very small, but we’re still trying to stick to our mission statement and our values.” Small seems like a bit of an understatement here, but sure, we’ll go with that.

Theta Nu Xi seeks to promote diversity and community service, and also clearly empowers women.

“It was very hard to accept it when my sisters graduated, especially when I looked at so many other sororities and all their members and thought about how much work I would have to do. But it’s helped me grow, it’s made me a stronger woman, and it’s helped me learn how to deal with hardships on my own. When I first met my sorority sisters, I felt like they were so strong, beautiful and confident, and I wanted to be like them. And I think I am now. I know that with them, I can be myself and make real, positive contributions to the world. Those are the things that matter, and they won’t go away.”

With this positive attitude, here’s to hoping the chapter finds new members to join.