High heels are like our wardrobe fremenies. Sure, they make our calves look like we just came from a soccer tournament and ensure we walk taller (both literally and figuratively), but there’s a reason for that pile of stilettos in the corner at every wedding you’ll ever go to. The blisters, aches, and pains almost make us want to grab a pair of flats and be done with it.

Hey, we can’t all be Bryce Dallas Howard running away from dinosaurs in 4-inch pumps.

We would never ask you to give up your favorite pair of high heels. However, we don’t want you to be in pain. Luckily, there is some middle ground.

Leave the extra pair of shoes at home. Check out these tips, tricks, and hacks to make your heels stay on all night long – your feet will thank you.

