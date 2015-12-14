Every college girl has heard the scary statistic that 1 in 5 women will experience sexual assault during her four years in college. That number turns into 1 in 3 women who experience physical or sexual violence sometime during her life.

While we know to take certain precautions – use the buddy system, don’t walk around alone, take self-defense classes – there’s no way to prevent rape. Now a new video is targeting another group that can change the way they act: men.

The Norwegian charity organization CARE, which campaigns for women’s rights, has released a short film that’s going viral for all the right reasons. It shows the snowballing impact of men’s violence against women and what girls must face in our society.

In the campaign video, a daughter addresses her father, telling him how she will be called names like a bitch and a whore, be violated while drunk, and fall into an abusive relationship. It shows how jokes about rape or not stopping insensitive talk about abuse can escalate into people thinking it’s okay.

Take the five minutes and watch this video. We all have a part in making this world a safe place for everyone.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP7OXDWof30&w=640&h=360%5D