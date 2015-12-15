Since you’ve been a good girl all year long, Santa will probably make a stop at your house this year. No matter how many gifts are under the tree on Christmas morning, we all know there’s just some things money can’t buy.

Maybe your Christmas wish list is full of the latest tech gadgets or pricey clothing, but let’s be real – what you really want someone to wrap up for you is more time, less stress, and a general feeling of happiness. Here’s what girls really want for Christmas, but good luck ordering them from Amazon.

1. More naps

2. A puppy that costs zero money and doesn’t wake up early for walks

3. A year-long tan (without fake baking)

4. An automatic “pass” on all our finals

5. Happy hour with Amy Schumer

6. Zero-calorie ice cream

7. Hermione’s bottomless purse from Harry Potter

8. A permanent IV pumping coffee into our veins

9. To be able to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Vanderpump Rules without fear being judged

10. Heels that allow you to dance like you’re barefoot

11. A personal playlist maker

12. Teleportation powers

13. An answer to why that hot guy never texted you back

14. A (working) crystal ball

15. Three months vacation per year

16. A strip tease from Channing Tatum

17. The ability to find good yet affordable gifts for your mom and dad

18. Creep-free Tinder

19. Gigi Hadid‘s wardrobe

20. A pass to skip the bathroom line at every bar

21. Dry shampoo (sometimes, money can buy happiness)