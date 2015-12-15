It can be quite a scary experience having to give birth on the way to the hospital in your own car. But what about if you’re in an Uber car?

That’s exactly what happened to one woman from India. Last Thursday, a woman hired an Uber cab to take her to the hospital after repeated calls for an ambulance failed. Shahnawaz, the driver of the cab, said Babli called him to take her and two other women to a hospital.

“I had asked them to call an ambulance, but the women said that they couldn’t get one,” said Shahnawaz.

While driving the ladies towards their hospital, Babli was soon in pain and the Uber cab immediately became a labor room. “I pulled out the towels from the seats and poured some drinking water into a bowl. The child was born within minutes and I was really happy to see that he was responding,” Shahnawaz said.

Shahnawaz then rushed the woman to the hospital and headed towards the emergency unit. After narrating the entire incident, the doctors congratulated her. “This was one of the happiest moments of my life,” said Shahnawaz.

At a ceremony a few days later, the woman asked Shahnawaz to name the baby. What did he name it? Uber, after the company he worked for.

Congrats to the new mom and baby Uber!